Alka Lamba: Modi will be a weak PM in 3rd term

Srinagar, June 9

Narendra Modi would be a “weak” Prime Minister in his third term as the BJP did not get majority on its own in the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Alka Lamba said here on Sunday.

“A weak PM is taking oath, this PM does not have majority. The autocrat is falling weak. He was asking for 400 seats to change the Constitution. He failed to even get majority,” Lamba said. She who was here to interact with Mahila Congress leaders and workers.

She claimed the Opposition had achieved a “victory” in saving democracy in the country. “Modi won’t be able to crush democracy now. He won’t be able to deny the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the country. This is our victory,” Lamba added. “In J&K, the BJP won two seats, INDIA won two seats while an Independent won one seat. If we talk about Kashmir, BJP did not even field a candidate because the wounds inflicted by them on J&K are very deep,” she said. Asked if the Congress would continue its pre-poll alliances, Lamba said the party’s top leadership would take a call on it.

