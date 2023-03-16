All-party delegation of J-K to meet EC today demanding elections

Srinagar March 16
An all-party delegation of Jammu and Kashmir leaders, headed by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, will meet the Election Commission of India (ECI) in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss holding elections in the Union Territory.
Before meeting the ECI, the delegation will meet national opposition parties to discuss issues pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir, including restoration of statehood, imposition of property tax, anti-encroachment drive, protests by job aspirants, and targeted killings of minorities.
The meeting with the ECI is scheduled for 2 pm, during which the delegation will seek to convince the commission that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is conducive to holding elections.
Sources suggest that the delegation will make this argument by pointing out that if the situation is suitable for holding the G-20 meeting, it should also be suitable for holding elections.
The 13-member delegation includes Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, National Panthers Party leader Harsh Dev Singh, National Conference provincial president Ratan Lal Gupta, Awami National Conference chief Muzaffar Shah, PDP leader Amrik Singh Reen, CPI(M) leader Master Hari Singh and Mission Statehood president Sunil Dimple.
However, the BJP, Apni Party, People’s Conference and Democratic Progressive Azad Party are not part of the delegation.
On March 11, an all-party meeting was held at Abdullah’s residence in Jammu where it was decided to visit Delhi and meet the ECI.
