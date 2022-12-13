All residential and commercial properties to get unique digital door number in Jammu

PTI

Jammu, December 13

All the residential and commercial properties falling in the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) limits would be geo-tagged and a unique digital door number (DDN) would be assigned to each property, an official of the Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) said on Tuesday.

The mapping of the residential and commercial properties would enable the citizens to avail maximum benefits of civic services as well as governance, the official said.

He said JSCL, in coordination with JMC, is expeditiously working on the project - Geographical Information System (GIS), which also includes mapping of all the natural and man-made assets such as streams, rivers, elevations, drainage networks, road networks and utility poles onto the digital ward map of Jammu.

"Such captured data would also equip the administration for conducting spatial planning for various projects pertaining to infrastructure development in the municipal wards of Jammu. The technology can further be leveraged to strengthen the existing grievance redressal system, the official said.

He said the project would not only provide the digital addresses of the property but also revamp the delivery and monitoring of all civic services being provided by the government.

"The project will play a vital role by reducing manual interventions which will further plug the leakages in the systems and thereby promote transparency," the official said.

He said the QR code-based digital door number (smart address) would be allotted and subsequently, a DDN plate fixed outside each property.

"For this purpose, the survey team duly authenticated by JMC is capturing the data against a few property attributes such as owner details, property measurements like plot area and built-up area, electric and water connection details and other relevant information.

"The data thus captured would be linked to the DDNs which will bring in several benefits like ease of address navigation for the citizen on a digital map, garbage collection monitoring," the official said.

"The GIS technology can be exploited up to such an extent wherein the dimensions (length and width) captured against the road and drainage network across the city would act as one of the deciding factors for critical vehicular movements such as fire brigades and ambulances," the official said.

