All steps being taken to maintain peace: Army

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 9

General officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar-based Army’s 15 Corps, Lieutenant Governor Rajiv Ghai, on Sunday said the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) was stable and all measures were being taken to maintain peace in the Valley. He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a felicitation ceremony of Kargil War veterans at the General Bipin Rawat Stadium in Baramulla.

On the remarks made by DGP RR Swain on Saturday that 70 to 80 foreign terrorists were active in J&K and the focus of terrorism had shifted from local to foreign, the GoC said: “The numbers suggested by the DGP are a fact. Whatever is needed to keep the situation stable will be done by the security agencies.”

About situation along the LoC, the GoC said: “The situation along the borders is stable.” On the recent successful anti-militancy operation in South Kashmir, in which the longest surviving Lashkar-e-Toiba commander was killed, the GoC 15 Corps said: “Every successful anti-militancy operation is a progress ahead.”

Earlier, the GoC said in the Kargil War, the Himalayan regiment of the Army had given a befitting reply to the enemy.

#Kashmir #Srinagar