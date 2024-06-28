Allow Rashid to take oath: Azad to Centre

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 27

Political parties continue to condemn the BJP government for barring Sheikh Abdul Rashid, alias Engineer Rashid, from taking oath as a Lok Sabha member. Leaders say that the government should acknowledge his decisive mandate and allow him to take oath.

“There is much talk about democracy, but in this region, jailed Engineer Rashid was not allowed to take the oath. It is a mockery of the democratic process” said CPIM leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami.

Rashid, who has been lodged in the Tihar Jail for past five years, was elected as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha from the Baramulla parliamentary constituency. His name was called on June 24 during the swearing-in ceremony. However, he was not administered the oath as he failed to secure the bail. He is accused in a terror funding case, the charges he denies.

The chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) and former J&K Chief Minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad, today urged the Central Government to allow Rashid to take his oath as a Member of Parliament (MP).

“As Rashid secures a decisive victory in the Lok Sabha with overwhelming public support, the government should acknowledge this mandate and promptly allow him to take the oath,” said Azad.

“His constituents in the four districts of Kashmir deserve representation without delay. If the law permitted his candidature, it should equally permit his full participation in the parliamentary proceedings,” he added.

“His family and followers have been in pain for the last five years as Rashid remains in jail. I must appreciate his two sons who campaigned for their father and ensured his victory in the Lok Sabha poll,” said Azad. “People have voted in large numbers, showing their belief in the Indian Constitution. Therefore, considering these factors, the government must release him and allow him to take his oath,” the ex-CM added.

