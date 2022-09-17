Almost no relations with Congress, says Karan Singh

ANI

New Delhi, September 16

Expressing dissatisfaction with the Congress, veteran leader Karan Singh on Friday said his relations with the grand old party were almost zero.

“I had joined the Congress in 1967. In the last 8-10 years, I am no more in Parliament. I was dropped from the working committee. Yes, I am in the Congress but there is no contact (with leadership). My relations with the party are almost zero now,” Singh said.

Ignored for years In the last eight to 10 years, I am no more in Parliament. I have been dropped from the party’s working committee. Karan Singh , congress leader

The statement of the former Union minister, who is also the son of the last Maharaja ( Hari Singh) of the princely state of J&K, sparked speculations that he might leave the Congress.

Last month, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the party. He was the CM of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir from 2005 to 2008. In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, he had targeted party leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi, over the way the party has been run in the past nearly nine years.

In the hard-hitting five-page letter, Azad had claimed that a coterie called the shots while Sonia Gandhi was just “a nominal head” and all the major decisions were taken by “Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and personal assistants”.

Azad had said the situation in the party had reached a point of “no return.”