Altaf Bukhari offers prayers at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid

Srinagar, May 6
A day after the NC organised a massive rally in the downtown city, Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari on Monday became the first mainstream politician in three decades to offer prayers at the historic Jama Masjid, once considered a citadel of separatist politics.
Bukhari, who formed his party after the abrogation of special status of J&K, held a roadshow, which started from the revered shrine of Dastgeer Saheb this morning, and later went to the mosque. There was a minor incident of stone-pelting on one of the cars travelling with Bukhari in Nowhatta area but the party sought to downplay it.
