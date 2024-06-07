‘Always backed him’: DPAP leaders visit Rashid’s house

Srinagar, June 6
Leaders of Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) today visited the house of Engineer Rashid, the MP elect from the Baramulla constituency. Party leaders, including Taj Mohiuddin, Shoaib Lone and Salman Nizami, visited the jailed leader’s family, extended their wishes and pledged to continue fighting for the release of Engineer Rasheed, who is still lodged in Tihar jail.
“We had officially extended our support to Engineer Rashid. Ghulam Nabi Azad, our chairman, had also asked our workers and leaders to support him to ensure his victory. We are grateful that the people supported him and he won. Now, we must fight for his release,” Mohiuddin said.
Shoaib Lone, who was campaigning for Engineer Rashid, said: “We were not expecting such a response as we had no financial backup. But the people have proved that humanity is still alive by voting in large numbers and defeating a former Chief Minister.”
