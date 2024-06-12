Amarnath Yatra: 36 lodgment centres to come up in Kathua

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 11

Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas chaired a meeting of officials to review the arrangements being put in place for smooth conduct of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

While reviewing the progress of the arrangements, the DC instructed the concerned departments to complete the remaining work well before the commencement of the Yatra, considering the expected increase in the number of pilgrims.

During the meeting, it was decided that the Kathua administration will prepare a contingency plan to accommodate 12,500 pilgrims in case the Yatra is halted due to inclement weather or any other emergencies for which 36 lodgement centres will be established.

To ensure smooth issuance of RFID tags to registered pilgrims, the district administration has decided to increase the number of counters at the Lakhanpur Facilitation Centre from six to twelve, reducing congestion at the Jammu Base Camp.

The DC urged the stakeholder departments to submit their action plans regarding the provision of safe drinking water, power supply, medical facilities, sanitation, installation of toilets, lodging and community kitchen facilities, traffic management, and security arrangements. He directed these departments to collaborate closely to finalise the necessary arrangements as soon as possible.

The DC emphasised the importance of training and sensitising staff to assist the pilgrims and maintaining cleanliness and sanitation in the Lakhanpur corridor and along the Yatra routes. He further instructed municipal authorities, PWD, NHAI, and RDD to ensure the proper functioning and maintenance of public toilets throughout the Yatra period.

The DC also directed the concerned officers of NHAI and the Tourism Department to ensure the installation of digital screen and signages at Lakhanpur and key points along the Yatra route. It was announced that cultural programmes would be held at Lakhanpur on the opening day and throughout the Yatra period to entertain the pilgrims.

The meeting also discussed in detail the facilities at lodgment centres, setting up a control room, disaster planning, monitoring the quality of food and eatables, maintaining proper sanitation along the Yatra route, and enforcing anti-polythene measures.

