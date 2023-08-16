Amarnath Yatra: Chhari Mubarak taken to Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar

Srinagar, August 16
Chhari Mubarak — the saffron-robed holy mace of Lord Shiva — was taken to the historic Shankaracharya temple here for special prayers as part of the ongoing annual Amarnath Yatra.
The Chhari Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji led by Mahant Deependra Giri was taken to the historic Shankaracharya temple located at Gopadri hills for prayers on the occasion of ‘Haryali-Amavasya' (Shravan Amavasya) as per age-old customs.
Giri, the custodian of the mace, said that the sound of conch shells charged the atmosphere and ‘pujan' was chanting vedic hymns performed.
The sadhus, who accompanied the holy mace, participated in the pooja as collective prayers were also offered for peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir, Giri added.
The Mahant said that special prayers were held for the well-being of the people.
The Chhari Mubarak will be taken to ‘Sharika-Bhawani’ temple, Hari Parbat here to pay obeisance to the goddess on Thursday, he added.
Giri said that rituals would be performed for Chhari-Sthapana at Shri Amareshwar temple Dashnami Akhara here on Saturday after which Chhari-Pujan will be performed at Dashnami Akhara on the auspicious occasion of ‘Nag-Panchami’ on Monday.
The Mahant will carry the holy mace to the holy cave shrine to perform pujan and have ‘darshan’ on the morning of ‘Shravan-Purnima’ on August 31 after having night halts at Pahalgam on August 26 and Chandanwari on August 28, Sheshnag on August 29 and Panchtarani on August 30.
