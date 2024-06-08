 Amarnath Yatra: Complete all work at base camp by June 20, admn tells officials : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Amarnath Yatra: Complete all work at base camp by June 20, admn tells officials

Amarnath Yatra: Complete all work at base camp by June 20, admn tells officials

Amarnath Yatra: Complete all work at base camp by June 20, admn tells officials

Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and ADGP Anand Jain visit the Jammu base camp on Friday to review the preparations for Amarnath Yatra.



Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 7

The main base camp for the Amarnath pilgrims in Jammu capital city is getting a major facelift with the authorities setting a deadline of June 20 for completion of the works, officials said.

The 52-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-meter-high cave shrine in south Kashmir is scheduled to start on June 29 and conclude on August 19, they said.

Yatra preparations in full swing

  • The Bhagwati Nagar-based Yatri Niwas serves as the main base camp in Jammu for the pilgrims from across the country
  • During his visit, Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar was apprised about the status of ongoing works, including resurfacing of roads, levelling of parking ground, renovation of washrooms and installation of lights
  • Kumar directed for installing adequate signages with information regarding yatri niwas, railway station, bus stand, registration for the ease of pilgrims
  • He asked officials for completion of renovation, upgradation works by June 20

The Bhagwati Nagar-based Yatri Niwas serves as the main base camp here for the pilgrims from across the country before they leave for Kashmir to pay obeisance at the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and Jammu Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain on Friday visited the base camp to review the preparations. Senior officials of the Municipal Corporation, police, traffic, tourism and other departments accompanied them.

Reviewing the preparations at a high-level official meeting, Kumar was apprised about the status of the ongoing works, including face-lifting of entry gate, resurfacing of roads, levelling of parking ground, whitewash, renovation of washrooms, repair works of ACs, fans, installation of lights, floodlights, etc., being executed by different departments and other works inside the Yatri Niwas for providing best facilities to the pilgrims, they said.

The work is going on at the base camps with hundreds of workers engaged in face-lifting, including repairs and renovations at the camp.

The divisional commissioner asked the officials for completion of renovation, upgradation works by June 20. He asked the senior officers of concerned departments and Additional District Magistrate, Jammu, to monitor daily progress of the works. Kumar also reviewed the health facilities, prefab toilet arrangements, ticket counters, RFID counter, community kitchen shed, installation of dustbins, provision of mobile sims, ATM and super bazaar facilities.

The Divisional Commissioner further directed for installing adequate signages, display boards with information regarding yatri niwas, railway station, bus stand, registration and RFID counters for the ease and convenience of pilgrims.

He also held discussions on the security arrangements and directions were issued to ensure all the necessary preparations well within the given timeframe.

Over one lakh pilgrims have been registered for undertaking the yatra to the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.

The journey can be undertaken through two routes — the traditional 48-km route through Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amarnath Yatra #Hindus #Jammu #Kashmir


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh TRIBUNE EXCLUSIVE

CISF top official calls Kangana ‘slapgate’ emotional outburst by constable Kulwinder Kaur, says she’s apologetic now

2
Trending

Video: Irritated Kangana Ranaut gets into spat with reporters as she gets mobbed by them outside Parliament

3
Chandigarh

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Mohali police book CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

4
Punjab

Kangana Ranaut ‘slap’ incident: Farmer unions rally behind CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

5
Punjab

Cop slapped Kangana Ranaut in rush of blood, says CISF

6
Punjab

Former Punjab DIG, DSP convicted in 1993 fake encounter case

7
Punjab

Punjab Police ex-DIG gets 7-year jail for 1993 fake encounter

8
India

The Tribune Analysis: Maharashtra—Will BJP be able to damage control before Assembly polls?

9
India

From ‘right leader at right time’ to ‘fevicol ka jod’, this is what allies said while backing Modi as PM

10
Punjab

Tarn Taran fake encounter: Former SHO sentenced to life imprisonment for staged killing 31 years ago

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend

Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend

Leaders of Bangladesh and Seychelles to arrive today; ones o...

Congress leaders begin deliberations on Lok Sabha poll results at CWC meet

Congress leaders begin deliberations on Lok Sabha poll results at CWC meet

The issue whether Rahul Gandhi should take over as leader of...

There's drumbeat to find silver linings in 'moral, political, personal' defeat for Modi: Congress

There's drumbeat to find silver linings in 'moral, political, personal' defeat for Modi: Congress

Congress’ general secretary Jairam Ramesh points out that At...

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

Officials say preliminary investigation suggest that the bla...

Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88

Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88

Condolences pour in; Telangana government to conduct Rao’s l...


Cities

View All

Students, parents raise concerns over ‘anomalies’ in NEET UG results

Students, parents raise concerns over ‘anomalies’ in NEET UG results

Over a decade after AIT auctioned plots, dream house eludes allottees

Man gets life sentence for son’s murder

Drugs seized in 62 cases destroyed at paper mill

Jail inmate injured in clash with prisoners

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Legacy waste processing to be over by Dec-end: UT

Legacy waste processing to be over by Dec-end: Chandigarh Administration

Chandigarh: CAG flags irregularities in upkeep of firearms

Power tariff hike unfair, make 300 units free: Manish Tewari to JERC

Sippy Murder Case: Kalyani Singh provided with statements of 53 witnesses

Panchkula man loses Rs 1.61 cr in cyberfraud

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

Post LS rout, INDIA bloc partners to go it alone in Assembly polls

Absconding since 2016, Malda quack held in Delhi

Exhibition to celebrate Shivaji opens in Capital

Patkar’s sentence in defamation case on July 1

Residents of Kot Sadik block road over lack of water supply

Residents of Kot Sadik block road over lack of water supply

At Kulwinder’s Kapurthala house, kin seek proper inquiry

As MP, Kangana should think before she speaks, says Mahila Kisan Union

Planning Board chief demands inquiry into misuse of funds

At Kulwinder’s Kapurthala house, kin seek proper inquiry

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along national highways in city

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along national highways in city

Bike, car catch fire after collision, father-son duo seriously hurt

Rain brings relief from scorching heat in city

At poll seizures worth Rs 37 crore, district seventh highest in state

Woman duped of Rs 57L by miscreants

Storm claims second life within 2 days in Patiala

Storm claims second life within 2 days in Patiala

Pensioners’ body urges state government to concede to its demands

Man held for abusing staff at Khamano Civil Hospital