Amarnath Yatra halted briefly after landslide

Banihal/Jammu, August 6
Pilgrims on their way to the Amarnath cave shrine were stopped briefly in Ramban district after a landslide blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Keela Morh on Sunday.
After a day-long suspension, the Yatra had resumed from Jammu early on Sunday, with a fresh batch of 1,626 pilgrims leaving the base camp here to join the pilgrimage in the South Kashmir Himalayas.
However, the pilgrims were stopped for a couple of hours at the Chankerkote Yatri Niwas in Ramban district at 6:15 am.
