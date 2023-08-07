Amarnath Yatra halted briefly after landslide

PTI

Banihal/Jammu, August 6

Pilgrims on their way to the Amarnath cave shrine were stopped briefly in Ramban district after a landslide blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Keela Morh on Sunday.

After a day-long suspension, the Yatra had resumed from Jammu early on Sunday, with a fresh batch of 1,626 pilgrims leaving the base camp here to join the pilgrimage in the South Kashmir Himalayas.

However, the pilgrims were stopped for a couple of hours at the Chankerkote Yatri Niwas in Ramban district at 6:15 am.

#Amarnath Yatra #Hindus #Jammu #Kashmir #Ramban #Srinagar