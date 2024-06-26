Amarnath Yatra: Kashmir IG orders enhanced night-time security

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 25

As the Amarnath Yatra is set to commence on June 29, Kashmir police chief VK Birdi today issued critical directives to improve night time security measures and ensure the safety of pilgrims.

Birdi, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone took stock of the arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the yatra during a meeting here on Monday, a police spokesman said on Tuesday. The IGP emphasised the importance of robust night dominations to prevent any untoward incidents during the nocturnal hours.

He mandated the execution of mock drills, grounded in Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), to assess their real-world efficacy and identify potential areas for enhancement. He directed the necessity of fortifying the security grid and intensifying efforts to monitor and check Anti-National Elements (ANEs) and terrorist associates by generating actionable intelligence.

“At the outset, the participating officers briefed the IGP of the security plan including the specific requirements of their respective districts and security arrangements put in place for smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra,” a police spokesman said.

“While directing the officers, Birdi closely examined the SOPs formulated for coordinating security efforts and ensuring a unified approach in managing exigencies arising out of operational, natural and manmade disasters,” the spokesman added.

“Emphasising upon the safe and secure movement of pilgrims being the top priority, Birdi reviewed the deployment and operational readiness of the road opening parties, stressing the need for vigilant patrolling and monitoring along highways. He also instructed the officers to ensure robust night dominations to prevent any untoward incidents during the night,” the police spokesman added.

“The IGP also reviewed the schedule and cut-off timings for the vehicle-bound as well as foot yatra, which is crucial for maintaining a structured and secure flow of pilgrims along the designated routes. He also directed that mock drills be conducted based on SOPs to evaluate their effectiveness on the ground and identify areas for improvement,” the police spokesman said.

“Besides, DIG SKR and DIG CKR were directed to assess the High-Density Counter Operation Plans in their respective zones for ensuring comprehensive security coverage and timely response of potential threats. He stressed to further strengthening the security grid and check on Anti National Elements (ANEs) and terrorist associates by generating the actionable intelligence,” he added.

“The IGP also directed the officers to ensure robust security measures at all camping sites by installing CCTV cameras at all strategic locations. The IGP stressed upon the officers the importance of ensuring adequate manpower at each yatra camp,” the spokesman said.

The meeting was attended by DIG Central Kashmir Range, DIG North Kashmir Range, DIG South Kashmir Range, all district SSPs of Kashmir Zone, SSP Traffic City, SSP Traffic Rural, SSP Security, SSP APCR and SP Telecommunication.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amarnath Yatra #Hindus #Kashmir #Srinagar