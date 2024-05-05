Amarnath Yatra preparations reviewed

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 4

Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sachin Kumar Vaishya conducted a thorough review of preparedness at Yatri Bhawan, Bhagwati Nagar, for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra.

Accompanied by SSP Vinod Kumar and other officers concerned, the DC assessed the arrangements and facilities for accommodating pilgrims during the yatra. Special instructions were given about amenities and the development of parking areas, roads and pathways in and around Yatri Bhawan.

Security and traffic management were extensively discussed with a focus on ensuring the smooth movement of pilgrims. Health facilities were also discussed and the Chief Medical Officer Dr Harbaksh Singh was asked to provide insights into medical provisions.

Vaishya issued specific instructions to ensure robust communication systems, including a public address system and timely announcements, to provide guidance and information to pilgrims at the Yatri Bhawan.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amarnath Yatra #Hindus #Jammu #Kashmir