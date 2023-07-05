Amarnath Yatra: State-of-the-art surveillance system unveiled for routes

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, July 4

In a significant development, the Kashmir administration has unveiled a cutting-edge command and control centre to ensure robust and real-time monitoring of the routes leading to the Amarnath cave shrine, nestled in South Kashmir Himalayas at an altitude of 13,000 feet. This marks the first time such a technologically advanced control centre has been established for the 62-day annual pilgrimage, which commenced on July 1.

Better management The command and control centre plays a crucial role in identifying emergencies, managing potential disasters and locating missing individuals. VK Bidhuri, Kashmir Divisional Commissioner

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner VK Bidhuri said the newly established centre would play a pivotal role in promptly identifying any issue that may arise along the Yatra routes and swiftly addressing them. “The command and control centre has been set up to enable robust and real-time surveillance of the Yatra routes. Live feeds are constantly monitored to identify and resolve any problem that may occur along the routes,” stated Bidhuri.

He highlighted the coordinated efforts of the administration and other relevant departments, facilitated by the command and control centre, which enables dynamic decision-making. Its capabilities extend beyond monitoring the Yatra routes as it plays a crucial role in identifying medical emergencies, managing potential disasters and locating missing individuals.

Bidhuri further expressed optimism about the smooth progress of the Yatra, acknowledging the favourable weather conditions thus far. The Divisional Commissioner also noted that the influx of pilgrims tends to be high in the initial days and gradually decreases over time.

Additional 60,000 troops alongside local security personnel have been deployed for robust security.

