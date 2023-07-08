Amarnath Yatra suspended as heavy rain washes key road; Jammu- Srinagar National Highway remains shut

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar July 8

The annual Amarnath Yatra has been suspended for a second consecutive day due to adverse weather conditions across Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials. The fresh batches of pilgrims were not permitted to proceed from Jammu for the yatra due to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Several sections of the Jammu Srinagar National Highway, including Mehar, Cafeteria Morh, T1, T2 (Keela Mord & Sita Ram pass), and Panthyal, are currently inaccessible due to roadblocks. The heavy rain has caused damage to a part of the road leading to the T5 Panthyal tunnel.

In a tweet, Mohita Sharma, SSP Ramban, said that “The road connecting T3 and T5 (which bypasses Panthyal tunnel) has been washed away.” Sharma said the remaining portion of the road has also caved in and the National Highway remains closed until further clearance. “Please consult the Traffic Control Unit (TCU) before making any travel plans.”

Since the start of the yatra on July 1, more than 80,000 pilgrims have visited the holy cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas. However, the yatra was suspended on Friday due to widespread rain, particularly along the traditional 48-kilometre Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-kilometre Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

