Amarnath Yatra, targeted killings and Pakistani drones keep security forces in J-K on toes

Our Correspondent

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, June 8

With the threat of targeted killings and Pakistani drones looming large as the scheduled Amarnath Yatra is set to take off in the month of June, police, Intelligence Bureau, Army and CRPF among other security forces, are working in close tandem in Jammu and Kashmir to avoid any casualties in the coming days.

As the security forces in Kashmir are grappling with targeted killings, mostly of minority Hindu; and Pakistani drones dropping grenades and bombs in Jammu, the intelligence agencies are aware of the threat they face in the coming days when lakhs of Amarnath pilgrims will be visiting the Union Territory.

Authorities have already imposed checks in Jammu where the pilgrims would be staying. All the house owners have been asked to get mandatory verification of their tenants. Checkpoints have also been installed at different places on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and within the city limits to stop any anti-national element from sneaking in.

The Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has stated that Quick Response Teams will be put on high alert so that necessary help and assistance is provided to the pilgrims as and when required.

He said that sufficient manpower from different security agencies is being put on the pilgrimage duty to strengthen the deployment grid.

Elaborate security arrangements are being made at the base camps of the Yatra including Baltal and Domail.

The CRPF has been put on high alert along with the Jammu and Kashmir police to protect the pilgrims.

The Amarnath Yatra this year holds significance as it would be after a gap of two years that the pilgrimage will take place. Even in 2019, the pilgrimage was called off abruptly as the government had decided to abrogate Article 370 that could have put the security and safety of pilgrims in the Valley in jeopardy.

Regular meetings are being held between the security forces to plug all the loopholes in arrangements.

In Jammu, Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh is taking care of the arrangements. In a meeting held on Tuesday, a detailed briefing was given by the intelligence agencies in view of the present security scenario and possible threats to the Yatra.

The threat from Pakistani drones is another major concern of the security agencies. Three tiffin bombs were dropped in Akhnoor area of Jammu recently by a drone along the International Border.

Commandants of CRPF’s Battalion 38, 160 and 166 are keeping no stone unturned to secure the base camps including Bhagwati Nagar, Chanderkote, Lamber and Banihal.