Amarnath yatra, threat of targeted killings keep agencies on toes

DGP Dilbag Singh reviews yatra arrangements at Baltal. Tribune photo

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, June 8

With the threat of targeted killings and Pakistani drones looming large, the police, Intelligence Bureau, Army, CRPF among other agencies are working in close tandem to avoid casualties ahead of the Amarnath yatra, which is set to take off later this month.

As the Valley grapples with a spate of targeted killings, mostly of minority Hindus, and Pakistani drones dropping grenades and bombs in Jammu, the intelligence agencies are aware of the challenges they will will face when lakhs of Amarnath pilgrims visit the union territory.

In Jammu, all house owners have been asked to get mandatory verification of their tenants. Checkpoints have also been installed at different places on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and within the city limits to block the entry of anti-national element into areas where pilgrims will stay.

Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police (DGP), has stated that quick response teams will be put on high alert to assist pilgrims whenever the need be. He said sufficient manpower from different security agencies was being put on yatra duty to strengthen the deployment grid.

Elaborate security arrangements are also being made at the base camps of the yatra in Kashmir, including Baltal and Domail. The CRPF, which is the first line of defence along with the J&K Police to protect the pilgrims, has also been put on high alert.

The yatra holds significance as it would be held after a gap of two years. Even in 2019, the pilgrimage was called off abruptly as the government had decided to abrogate Article 370.

In Jammu, Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police, is taking care of the arrangements for the pilgrimage. At a meeting held yesterday, a detailed briefing was given by the intelligence agencies, including Special Bureau, Intelligence Bureau, and CID, in view of the present security scenario and possible threats to the yatra.

The threat from Pakistani drones is yet another major concern for the security agencies. Three tiffin bombs were recently dropped by a drone in the Akhnoor area of Jammu along the International Border.

Strengthening security grid

  • House owners in Jammu asked to ensure mandatory verification of their tenants
  • Checkpoints set up at different places on the Jammu-Srinagar highway and within the city limits to ensure safety of pilgrims
  • Quick response teams on high alert to assist pilgrims

