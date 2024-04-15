Amarnath Yatra to begin on June 29

Jammu, April 14
The annual Amarnath Yatra will start on June 29 this year and conclude on August 19, coinciding with the occasion of Shravan Purnima.
A statement issued by Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) headed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, said that this year's Amarnath Yatra to the holy cave shrine will start on June 29 and end on August 19.
Advance registration for the Yatra will start from April 15.
The cave shrine situated at 3,888 metres above sea level in Kashmir houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon.
Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva. The Yatra is an arduous pilgrimage in Kashmir during which Hindu pilgrims are assisted by Muslim pony wallahs and others to facilitate their ‘Darshan' inside the cave shrine.
Pilgrims reach the cave shrine either from the shorter Baltal route in Ganderbal district or from the traditional longer route from Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.
