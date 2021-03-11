Amarnath Yatri Niwas to cater to 3,000 pilgrims

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 3

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today took part in the Bhoomi Pujan of Yatri Niwas of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board in Srinagar.

To be built over 25 kanal of land, it would cater to more than 3,000 pilgrims. Sinha said the Yatri Niwas being built in Jammu and Srinagar would be developed into vibrant centres of spirituality and knowledge. Spiritual programmes will also be organised throughout the year for the pilgrims and local people.

These facilities will have a common room with places of worship and evening ‘aarti’, a library for showcasing the spiritual and cultural heritage of J&K to the visiting pilgrims.

#amarnath yatra