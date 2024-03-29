Amid Congress-BJP battle, all eyes on role of smaller parties in Udhampur

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, March 28

Even as the major contest in the Lok Sabha constituency of Udhampur is between BJP and Congress, many smaller and new parties have also appeared in the list of nominations. These parties are less likely to impact the vote bank of the major players, but will surely make the contest interesting.

As many as 15 candidates filed the nomination papers on the last date on March 27. Udhampur LS seat is a contest which many are watching with curiosity as Congress has pitted popular leader Choudhary Lal Singh against BJP’s Jitendra Singh who is also a Union Minister and sitting MP from the seat.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers was held on Thursday. The candidates can withdraw their nomination before 3 pm on March 30 in the office of returning officer.

J&K National Panthers Party (JKNPP), a prominent regional force, is facing infighting over the post of president between two senior leaders has fielded Balwan Singh from the constituency.

Another party which will for the first time contest any major election is Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal. The party has fielded Manoj Kumar from the seat. The party chief Ankur Sharma is a prominent lawyer who will himself contest from the Jammu LS constituency. The party rides on pro-Hindu sentiments in the region. It is popular but doesn’t have significant following.

Interestingly, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) led by Ghulam Nabi Azad will also be contesting for the first time and has fielded a seasoned politician GM Saroori from Udhampur seat. However, Saroori has clout only in pockets of the constituency, specifically in Doda and Kishtwar districts.

National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Apni Party have not fielded any candidate from the seat. On the other hand Apni Party doesn’t have any vote bank in the region. The party is also reportedly in talks with the DPAP regarding an alliance.

Rashtriya Krantikari Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party have also fielded their candidates from the constituency.

