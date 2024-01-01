Amid Covid surge, Leh makes masks compulsory in public places

Leh, January 1
Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Leh district administration on Monday said wearing masks in public places will be mandatory for people.
Leh recorded 11 COVID-19 cases last week.
"In view of rising COVID-19 cases in the district, precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19... are hereby ordered to be followed strictly.
"People must ensure compulsory wearing of facemasks in offices, workplaces and public places, including public transport," District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) CEO Santosh Sukhadeve said in an official order.
The order also asked people to maintain social distancing in offices and public places.
"The general public shall avoid unnecessary gathering and visiting crowded places.
All Heads of departments (HoDs) of Leh district and all sub-divisional magistrates shall ensure the compliance of this order," Sukhadev said.
The chief medical officer will ensure rigorous surveillance and submit daily status reports on COVID-19 to the DDMA, he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Japan issues tsunami warnings after a series of very strong earthquakes shook its western coastline
3 metre high tsunami expected to hit Niigata and other prefe...
Sidhu Moosewala murder accused gangster Goldy Brar designated as terrorist by Centre under anti-terror law
Goldy Brar, who is based in Canada, is associated with banne...
WFI row: ‘Do not recognise ad-hoc panel and ministry suspension, will organise Nationals’, says Sanjay Singh
Three days after the WFI held its polls, the ministry suspen...
CJI Chandrachud trashes allegations against collegium system, refuses to respond to criticism over Article 370 verdict
On issue of denial of same-sex marriage rights to queer comm...
Punjabi-origin man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted
Jagtar Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Kaur, both in their 50s, we...