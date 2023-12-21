Amid Covid variant threat, UT reviews preparedness

Jammu, December 20
As the Union Health Ministry has sounded a new alert for Covid after the emergence of a new variant, JN.1, preparations to fight against the disease have started in Jammu & Kashmir. Secretary, Health and Medical Education (HME), Bhupinder Kumar on Wednesday reviewed the Covid-19 situation and preparedness of public health system across the Union Territory.
During the meeting, the Secretary directed all stakeholders to take proactive measures to ensure full preparedness to handle any potential scenarios. He asked all HoDs and Chief Medical Officers to activate Covid-19 testing facilities, conduct ample testing following the Revised Surveillance Strategy, and meticulously report ILI (Influenza-like Illness) and SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) cases while adhering to recommended testing protocols.
The state surveillance officers (SSO) of Jammu and Kashmir briefed the Secretary on the previously conducted mock drills in health institutions and the data collected.
During the meeting, directions were issued to all stakeholders to conduct gap analysis regarding the logistics for testing, treating and contact tracing. The Secretary also directed for raising timely demands for logistics like testing kits, drugs, PPE kits and others.
He also asked them to strengthen community-based surveillance for early detection on unusual events in the community. The HoDs were advised to do mock drills regularly for checking the functioning of oxygen generation plants by the Secretary.
During the meeting, Kumar laid emphasis on reassessing the readiness of all facilities to ensure operational preparedness. He directed the officers to review the availability of medicines and other essential supplies in advance to ensure that everything is in place at the grassroots level should the need arise.
