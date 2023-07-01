Amid high security, first batch of pilgrims flagged off from Jammu

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 30

With high security in place, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims bound for two base camps for Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu early on Friday morning. Amidst chanting of Vedic hymns, the first batch of 3,488 pilgrims started their journey in a convoy of 164 vehicles. “The holy pilgrimage is the ultimate bliss. It is the path of humility, compassion and awareness. It is the journey of inner transformation,” the L-G said. The UT administration has made elaborate arrangements for the hassle-free pilgrimage, he said.

L-G Manoj Sinha flags off a convoy on Friday. ANI

The pilgrimage will officially commence on July 1 when the pilgrims from two base camps – Baltal and Pahalgam – start their trek towards the holy cave. Jammu Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa said 33 accommodation centres had been set up in Jammu while Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags would be issued at the registration centres.

Over 3 lakh pilgrims have got themselves registered so far. Registration must Due to security concerns, no unregistered pilgrim or tourist will be allowed to move ahead of Chanderkote after 1 pm. —Mohita Sharma, Ramban SSP

Eminent spiritual leaders, members of locals bodies, heads of religious organisations, senior officials of the administration, police, security forces were present at the flag-off ceremony.

Ramban SSP Mohita Sharma said that due to security concerns, no unregistered pilgrim or tourist would be allowed to move ahead of Chanderkot after 1 pm. There were reports that computer-generated threat calls against the Yatra from UK-based mobile numbers were made to some residents of Jammu who reported the matter to the police.

Meanwhile, three policemen, including a DSP, were injured when a security vehicle of the Amarnath convoy skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Bali nullah area of Udhampur district and overturned.