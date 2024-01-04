Amid intense cold wave in Kashmir Valley, potable water demand shoots up

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, January 3

An unrelenting dry cold wave tightened its grip on Kashmir on Wednesday, leaving most water bodies frozen and prompting concerns about alarmingly low discharge of water.

Kashmir is grappling with an intense dry cold wave as Dal, Nigeen, Wullar, and other lakes, streams, and rivers have frozen in parts. The water levels have dropped significantly due to scant snowfall, limited to the mountains so far this season.

As the chilling weather persists, demands for potable water have surged from areas that typically rely on water supply schemes administered by the Jal Shakti Department. The scarcity of water has raised apprehensions about the potential impact on communities dependent on these water sources.

According to the weather office, cloudy weather is expected from January 4 to 6. However, there is no indication of rain or snowfall in the plains during this period, further adding to concerns about the prolonged dry spell.

On Wednesday, Srinagar city experienced a minimum temperature of minus 4.8°C, while the chill persisted in other regions with Gulmarg and Pahalgam recording minus 3.8°C and minus 6.6°C, respectively.

In the Ladakh region, Leh town reported a bone-chilling minus 15.2°C, Kargil recorded minus 12.4°C, and Drass had a minimum temperature of minus 14°C.

The Jammu region experienced comparatively milder temperatures, with Jammu city at 7°C, Katra at 4.4°C, Batote at 2.6°C, Bhaderwah at 0.3°C, and Banihal at minus 1.6°C.

As the dry and cold conditions persist, residents, particularly in the plains, have been urged to take necessary precautions to combat the harsh weather.

