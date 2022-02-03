Amid protests against acid attack, three suspects held in Srinagar

Srinagar, February 2
The police have arrested three persons for acid attack on a 24-year-old woman in Srinagar. J&K also saw protests with people seeking stringent action against the accused. Protesters, mainly young boys and girls, assembled at Jehangir Chowk in Srinagar, raising slogans, demanding capital punishment for the culprits.
The acid attack took place on Tuesday at Hawal locality in Srinagar. “Her condition is not well. Her both eyes are completely damaged and she may not be able to see again,” Prof Samia Rashid, head of the SMHS Hospital, said.
The police said the main accused, Sajid Altaf Rather, had been stalking the girl for long. Also, co-accused Momin Nazir and an employee of an automobile workshop, wherefrom the accused procured the acid, have been arrested. All three are residents of Srinagar.
Authorities have also sealed the automobile workshop for selling acidic material to the accused in violation of Supreme Court guidelines.
