Amid reports of ill-health, NC says Mian Altaf will contest LS election

Srinagar, April 13

Amid reports of sudden deterioration of Mian Altaf’s health, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah has said the Gujjar leader is still the party’s candidate from the Rajouri-Anantnag constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Voting for the seat will take place on May 7.

“If he has decided to withdraw, he will inform us before anyone else. You’ve brought this to our attention so we’ll verify it,” he said. Omar insisted on receiving direct confirmation from Mian Altaf before making any public statement. “Until I hear from him personally that he is unable to contest the polls due to his health, he remains our candidate,” Omar said.

The NC leaders said Akram's inclusion in the party would further strengthen its efforts for the restoration of people’s abridged rights.

Earlier, local media reports suggested that Mian Altaf, a veteran politician and five-time legislator from the Kangan constituency in Ganderbal district, has been suffering from poor health and he may be unable to continue his campaign for the upcoming election. The reports stated he had been advised by doctors to rest for several weeks, side-lining him from active campaigning.

Sources in the NC said they were surprised by the rumours of the ill health of Mian Altaf. “It was surprising and shocking for us,” says an NC leader.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has nominated its president Mehbooba Mufti for the same seat. The BJP has yet to declare its candidate.

After the nomination, Mian Altaf had said he was not interested in contesting the polls but he would abide by the party’s decision.

Repeated attempts to contact Mian Altaf failed as his phone was not reachable. His son Mian Mehar Ali took to social media and mentioned “rumours”. Later in the evening, Mian Mehar Ali posted a video of his father, saying he was not well as he suspected jaundice. In the video, Mian Altaf says he told some people who had come to visit him that his condition should improve or else he wouldn’t be able to campaign or contest election. He said later when the doctors diagnosed his viral fever, he took the medicine and now he was feeling well. He described it rumours that he would not contest polls. ‘I am doing well since yesterday and I have been advised rest. I will fight,” he said. He said the NC vice-president had visited to inquire about his health.

Meanwhile, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah welcomed Choudhary Muhammad Akram (Surankote ex-MLA) into the party fold.

The NC leaders said Akram, being a senior politician, had experience of many decades of public working. “The party believes that he will further strengthen its efforts for the restoration of people's abridged rights,” they added.

