Amid rising drug menace, CCTV cameras to be set up near Leh schools

Jammu, December 7

In the wake of increasing drug menace in Leh, the district administration has decided to install CCTV cameras near schools. Leh Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhdeve chaired the 12th meeting of the District Level Committee under the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) Mechanism at the DC office mini-conference hall today.

During the meeting, committee members provided the Deputy Commissioner with an action taken report, highlighting the progress made in addressing the concerns of the NCORD mechanism.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shruti Arora reported that 16 drug-related cases had been registered in Leh, with 11 cases already disposed of and 25 accused arrested. Officials apprised the DC that extensive awareness campaigns were organised in schools.

Furthermore, it was informed that a joint drive was also conducted and fines were imposed on 15 shops under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA Act). It was informed that the installation of CCTV cameras near schools will be done to enhance surveillance. Assistant Controller Drugs, Leh, was directed to conduct random checks on shops in school areas to see if they were selling cigarettes and tobacco products.

The DC emphasised a comprehensive effort from all committee members. He directed the Chief Education Officer and school principals to conduct regular parents-teacher meetings and school management committee meetings in government and private schools, involving parents on a monthly basis.

Various issues were addressed during the meeting, including moral education, concerns related to activities of the Yato Club, and parents’ counselling.

Leh Chief Medical Officer informed that tele-mans is functional with 10 counsellors available to provide assistance on toll-free helpline numbers. The meeting also shed light on the appointment of counsellors in schools with DC stressing the importance of a zone-wise schedule for awareness campaigns.

