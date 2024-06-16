Amid rising tensions, J&K to host Pakistan experts for meet on Indus Water Treaty

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 15

In heightened tensions following a series of terror attacks in the Jammu region, with the top ruling BJP leaders issuing statements against Pakistan, the J&K government today appointed 25 liaison officers to assist neutral experts from Pakistan and India during their visit to Jammu and Kashmir from June 17 to 28.

“In view of the visit of neutral experts along with delegations from India and Pakistan to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from 17.6.2024 to 28.6.2024, following JKAS officers are hereby appointed as liaison officer,” the order says, and names around 25 officers.

Since August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated by the Centre, diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan have significantly deteriorated. Following the abrogation, Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic ties and suspended trade with India

Currently, both India and Pakistan have vacant positions for high commissioners, with each country appointing deputy high commissioners and charge d’affaires in their respective embassies

The officers, according to the order, are directed to report to the office of Managing Director Power Development Corporation, Jammu/Srinagar, for briefing. According to an official, the visit is being conducted under the framework of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). The visit is significant as it is the first such visit after the abrogation of Article 370.

The IWT is a water-sharing treaty between India and Pakistan, brokered by the World Bank (then the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development) in September 1960. The treaty gives India the exclusive use of all of the waters of the eastern rivers and their tributaries before the point where the rivers enter Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistan has exclusive use of the western rivers.

Sources said the visit by neutral experts was aimed at assessing and ensuring compliance with the provisions of the treaty. These experts will evaluate water projects, infrastructure and usage patterns to ensure that both India and Pakistan adhere to the treaty’s terms. This includes scrutinising potential disputes or concerns regarding water usage, dam construction and other water management activities that might impact the equitable distribution of water resources as outlined in the treaty.

