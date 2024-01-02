Amid tension over Poonch killings, 16 Corps sees change of guard

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, January 1

Over a week after a deadly ambush on two Army vehicles at Surankote in Poonch in which four soldiers were killed, Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva on Monday took over as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Nagrota-based 16 Corps, which secures Rajouri, Poonch and other areas.

He has taken over at a time when terrorism has revived in twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch. There were multiple attacks on security forces in these districts last year in which 20 soldiers died

Many senior officers of Army were replaced in Rajouri and Poonch and an inquiry ordered in the aftermath of the ambush as soldiers had picked up civilians for questioning from among whom three died, resulting in a major controversy.

While the change of guard at 16 Corps was routine and was expected even before the Poonch incident, Lt Gen Sachdeva has taken over at a time when terrorism has revived in the twin LoC districts of Jammu division. There were multiple attacks on security forces in these districts last year in which 20 soldiers died.

An Army spokesperson said Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, GOC White Knight Corps (16 Corps) relinquished the command. “In a solemn ceremony, the GOC paid tributes to the bravehearts by laying wreath at Ashwamedh Shaurya Sthal, Nagrota. He extended his best wishes to all ranks and their families of White Knight Corps” the official said.

“The Corps Commander exhorted all ranks of White Knight Corps to work relentlessly towards maintaining the operational preparedness of the highest order, ” he said.

Lt Gen Sachdeva asked them to remain combat-ready to thwart the nefarious designs of forces inimical to India in synergy with civil administration and paramilitary forces.

