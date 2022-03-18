Amit Shah hands over appointment orders to family of 4 slain cops in Jammu and Kashmir

The minister also interacted with family members of the slain personnel, a Raj Bhavan spokesman said

Amit Shah hands over appointment orders to family of 4 slain cops in Jammu and Kashmir

Amit Shah hands over appointment orders to family of 4 slain cops in Jammu and Kashmir. Photo credit: Twitter/AmitShah

PTI

Jammu, March 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is committed to the welfare of security personnel of Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Friday as he handed over appointment orders to the kin of four policemen who lost their lives in separate terrorist attacks in the Valley.

Shah reached Jammu Friday evening on a two-day tour and tweeted pictures of him handing over the appointment orders on compassionate grounds to the next of kin of the slain policemen.

“…the entire nation is proud of the dedication and valour (of the policemen) to keep Jammu and Kashmir safe. The Modi government is committed for the welfare of all the policemen and their families,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The minister also interacted with family members of the slain personnel, a Raj Bhavan spokesman said.

He said Shah handed over the appointment orders to Pooja Devi (Panchayat Secretary in Jammu district), Ifra Yaqoob (orderly cum chowkidar in industries and commerce department), Aabid Bashir and Mohsin Mushtaq (followers in J&K police).

Pooja's husband -- selection grade constable Rohit Kumar --laid down his life during an anti-terrorist operation in village Sehpora-Pariwan in Kulgam district on January 12. The encounter resulted in the elimination of a dreaded Pakistani terrorist Babar.

Ifra is the daughter of head constable Mohammad Yaqoob Shah, who was killed in a terrorist attack on a police vehicle on August 13, 2014 at Galander-Pampore in Pulwama. Aabid is son of constable Bashir Ahmad Sheikh who died in a terrorist attack on a police party at Rabitar bridge in Ganderbal on the intervening night of January 29-30, 2000.

Mohsin is the son of follower Mushtaq Ahmad who lost his life in a cross-fire between terrorists and a BSF patrolling party at Kunan in Bandipora district on May 9, 1993. In retaliatory action, one terrorist was also killed.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union minister Jitendra Singh and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh were present on the occasion, the spokesman said.

Interacting with the families, Shah said the entire nation is proud of the courage and commitment shown by these brave security personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Shah, during his last visit to Jammu and Kashmir in October, 2021, had visited the house of slain Inspector Pervaiz Ahmad Dar in Srinagar. He had also handed over an appointment letter to the wife of slain Inspector Arshad Khan in 2019.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Ten Punjab ministers to take oath on Saturday

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sangrur police officials

3
Chandigarh

VIP culture still in vogue at Chandigarh railway station

4
Nation

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

5
Punjab

Kapurthala MC removed hoardings of CM Bhagwant Mann, alleges AAP leader

6
Nation

Flesh trade racket busted in Goa; TV actress among 3 women rescued

7
Nation

Dutch woman 'raped' in Jaipur hotel on pretext of giving body massage

8
Nation

DRDO builds 7-storey complex in Bangalore in 45 days

9
Nation

Amit Shah praises LPA for constructing Kartarpur corridor in record time

10
Punjab

SGPC opposes Pak's Jashn-e-Baharan fest on premises of Kartarpur shrine

Don't Miss

View All
‘Spreading the joy of colour’: Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes happy Holi
Trending

'Spreading the joy of colour': Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes happy Holi

Bonhomie at Jind mosque on Holi eve
Haryana

Bonhomie at Jind mosque on Holi eve

DRDO builds 7-storey complex in 45 days
Nation

DRDO builds 7-storey complex in Bangalore in 45 days

What was inside the suitcase of IPS officer makes it a ‘mutter of grave concern’
Trending

What was inside the suitcase of IPS officer in the airport security check that made it a 'mutter of grave concern'

Puppet show on Lord Krishna, Indian dance workshops to be among highlights of special Holi celebration in New York City
Diaspora

Puppet show on Lord Krishna, Indian dance workshops to be among highlights of special Holi celebration in New York City

As Bhagwant Mann assumes charge of the Chief Minister of Punjab, here’s a look at other actor-turned chief ministers
Lifestyle

As Bhagwant Mann assumes charge of the Chief Minister of Punjab, here's a look at other actor-turned chief ministers

United colours of ‘Basant’
Jalandhar

United colours of 'Basant' at Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in

Former tennis star Sharapova, Schumacher booked for fraud on Gurugram court order
Haryana

Former tennis star Sharapova, Schumacher booked for fraud on Gurugram court order

Top Stories

Punjab ministers to take oath on Saturday

Ten Punjab ministers to take oath on Saturday

Five of the designate ministers are from Malwa, 4 from Majha...

Ghulam Nabi Azad meets Sonia Gandhi as G-23 pushes for party overhaul after poll drubbing

Ghulam Nabi Azad meets Sonia Gandhi as G-23 pushes for party overhaul after poll drubbing

Sonia had earlier reached out to Azad on Wednesday ahead of ...

After SGPC objection, Pak cancels cultural event near Sri Kartarpur Sahib

After SGPC objection, Pak cancels cultural event near Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

The SGPC received the information regarding the cancellation...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sangrur and Patiala SSPs at his Sangrur residence

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sangrur police officials

Receives the guard of honour from Sangrur Police

Kapurthala MC removed hoardings of CM Bhagwant Mann, alleges AAP leader

Kapurthala MC removed hoardings of CM Bhagwant Mann, alleges AAP leader

Alleges that the MC authorities are still working under the ...

Cities

View All

City looks forward to a colourful Holi

City looks forward to a colourful Holi

Two nabbed with heroin, drug money

Health employees told to wear uniform during duty hours

Induction of Congress, SAD councillors irks AAP workers

Bhai Gurdas Library at Guru Nanak Dev University goes digital

Ensure free tests, medicine, Civil Surgeons told

Ensure free tests, medicine, Civil Surgeons told

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

After 2 years of subdued festivities, Holi celebrated with fervour across Punjab, Haryana

After 2 years of subdued festivities, Holi celebrated with fervour across Punjab, Haryana

2 masked men fire gunshots at lawyer's house in Zirakpur

Chandigarh: 6 of Bishnoi gang booked for making extortion calls

VIP culture still in vogue at Chandigarh railway station

Chandigarh to set up group home for mentally ill in Sector 34

Government job for brother of IB officer killed in riots

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Sexual assault accused held after encounter with police in Delhi

Technical glitch delays services on 3 Delhi Metro lines

Relief for SAD leader Bhatia in a demolition case of 2010

Relief for SAD leader Kamaljit Bhatia in a demolition case of 2010

Namdev Chowk bags best roundabout award

Poor start to vax drive for children

Groundwork paid off, will work for Kandi's development, says Dr Ravjot

Fake anti-graft helpline No. doing rounds on social media

Ensure corruption-free admn in MC offices: Commissioner

Ensure corruption-free admn in MC offices: Commissioner

Parked car catches fire near bus stand

MC struggles to meet budget income target

Three fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Get fire NOC in 30 days or face action: MC to building owners

Patiala MC office not fire safe

Patiala MC office not fire safe

Civil surgeon visits centres at Bahadurgarh and Jalalpur