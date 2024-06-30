Amit Shah mourns loss of five soldiers, says nation stands by their families

PTI

New Delhi, June 29

Expressing condolences over the death of soldiers in a flashflood in Ladakh on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the entire country was with their families.

Five Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), drowned when their T-72 tank sank due to flashfloods in the Shyok river near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Nyoma-Chushul area of Ladakh during an exercise early on Saturday.

“I am saddened by the news of the accident during the military exercise in Ladakh. I express my condolences to the families of the brave soldiers who lost their lives in the accident. The whole country is with the families of the brave soldiers,” Shah wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed sorrow at the death of five soldiers.

“Deeply distressed at the loss of lives of five Indian Army bravehearts…Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the Army personnel who fell victim to this painful tragedy. In this hour of grief, the nation stands together in saluting the exemplary service of our valiant soldiers,” Kharge said in a post on X.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said in a post on X: “While paying my humble tribute to all the martyred soldiers, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. We stand with them in this hour of grief. The country will always remember their dedication, service and sacrifice.”

“My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The country will always remain indebted to our brave soldiers and their families for this supreme sacrifice,” wrote Priyanka.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande and all ranks of the Indian Army expressed heartfelt condolences on the death of five soldiers who lost their lives on the incident. “Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” an Army spokesperson said.

