Amit Shah: NC, PDP, Congress staged fake encounters, Modi stopped these

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 16

Accusing the National Conference (NC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Congress of staging fake encounters during their tenures, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who stopped such encounters and established peace in the Valley.

Shah was addressing a public rally here in favour of BJP candidate from Jammu Lok Sabha constituency, Jugal Kishore Sharma, who is expecting a hat-trick this time.

“I want to tell youth of Kashmir that these three parties have exploited them. I want to ask Farooq Abdullah and the PDP as to when were most fake encounters staged, who fired bullets on youth of Kashmir, who handed guns to the youth of Kashmir. It was Narendra Modi who stopped fake encounters and ended terrorism,” he said.

Reiterating his party’s stand, Shah said Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be held within the time frame (September 30, 2024) prescribed by the Supreme Court.

Indicating that the BJP may not contest from three seats in Kashmir division, Shah said his party was not in a hurry as the lotus would bloom itself in the Valley when the party gets affection from Kashmiris. “I want to tell the youth of Kashmir that some people are doing propaganda that we want to capture the Valley. We are not among those who capture but those who win hearts,” he said. The party has not announced its candidate from the Anantnag LS seat in Kashmir even as the nomination process has started and will end on April 19. The seat goes to polls on May 7.

“I appeal to the voters of the Valley to give vote to whomsoever they wish but not to three family-centric political leaders — Farooq (Abdullah), Mehbooba (Mufti) and Sonia (Gandhi) — who work only for their sons and daughters, and not for you,” Shah said.

Shah also took a jibe at Mehbooba saying that she was the one who used to tell people that if Article 370 was revoked, there would be no one to hoist the Tricolour. He also said that the hands which pelted stones and participated in strikes now carry laptops.

“PM Narendra Modi has established peace in J&K and has brought it on the path of progress. Agitations have stopped,” he said.

Party firm on UCC’s implementation

In Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar, Shah says the Prime Minister has given a guarantee to bring the uniform civil code (UCC) in the country on the lines of Uttarakhand.

Right since the inception of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, its leaders have made a promise that there will be no law based on religion in this country, he mentions.

Highlighting Congress’ “failure” to bring key projects to the state, Shah says there is a need to promote tourism to stop Uttarakhand youths’ exodus.

