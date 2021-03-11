Amit Shah reviews logistics, security for 'hassle-free' Amarnath Yatra

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 17

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today chaired back-to-back two meetings with top brass of security and intelligence wings to review arrangements for the hassle-free Amarnath Yatra against the backdrop of recent targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials said the Home Minister held back-to-back two meetings to discuss the arrangements for the pilgrimage, which is scheduled to commence on June 30 after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and senior officials attended both meetings. National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, Army Chief General Manoj Pande and Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh attended the meeting to discuss the security arrangements for the pilgrimage.

The officials said top functionaries of the ministries of Health, Telecom, Road Transport, Civil Aviation and Information Technology also took part in the meeting to discuss logistics for the yatra.

Shah said a “hassle-free” journey for the pilgrims is a priority of the Modi government and directed that all arrangements, including additional electricity, water and telecom facilities, be made.

Later in a statement, the Union Home Ministry said the J&K Chief Secretary informed the meeting that each pilgrim would be provided with a Radio Frequency Identification Card (RFID) and insured with Rs 5 lakh.

“A tent city will be set up, Wi-Fi hotspots will be offered and proper lighting will be arranged on the yatra’s route. Besides, online live ‘darshan’ of Baba Barfani, live telecast of the morning and evening ‘arti’ at the holy Amarnath cave, and religious and cultural programmes will be organised at the base camp,” it said.

Drone cameras will help the security forces in ensuring the protection of the pilgrims

3 lakh pilgrims likely to take part

pilgrims likely to take part 2 routes One from Pahalgam & the other via Baltal

One from Pahalgam & the other via Baltal 12,000 para personnel to be deployed