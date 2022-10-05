Amit Shah reviews security situation in J-K

PTI

Srinagar, October 5

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in the Union territory, officials said.

They said Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha, Director IB, DGs of various central armed police forces, police and army officials were present at the meeting.

Shah is scheduled to address a public rally at Showkat Ali Stadium in Baramulla before returning to Srinagar.

He will lay foundation stones of several development projects and also inaugurate some projects which have been completed.