Amit Shah reviews security situation in J-K

Srinagar, October 5
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in the Union territory, officials said.
They said Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha, Director IB, DGs of various central armed police forces, police and army officials were present at the meeting.
Shah is scheduled to address a public rally at Showkat Ali Stadium in Baramulla before returning to Srinagar.
He will lay foundation stones of several development projects and also inaugurate some projects which have been completed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Contaminated’ Indian medicines linked to deaths of 66 children in Gambia: WHO
Health Ministry launches probe into four alleged substandard...
No talks with Pakistan; Modi govt won't tolerate terrorism, Amit Shah says in J-K's Baramulla
Addressing a rally, Shah asks whether terrorism has ever ben...
Donald Blome second US official to visit Pakistan-occupied Kashmir since April
MEA had reacted sharply to Ilham Omar’s visit to PoK
Himachal plays key role in defence; with AIIMS in Bilaspur, state will play important role in health sector too: PM Modi
Development in Himachal possible as people voted BJP to powe...
Pilot killed as army helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang
The Ministry of Defence spokesperson from Tezpur says the mi...