Amit Shah to chair security review meeting today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 12

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to chair a security review meeting on the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said today.

Sources in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), while confirming about the meeting, said senior security officials would give a detailed presentation on the prevailing law and order situation in the union territory (UT).

The sources said Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Director General of the UT Police Dilbag Singh and other senior security officials would attend the meeting.

The situation along the Line of Control and International Border, infiltration bids from across the border and attempts to target minority community members are expected to be discussed at the meeting in Delhi, the sources said.

There were several targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir in the last three years.

The government had informed Parliament that 118 civilians, including five Kashmiri Pandits and 16 other Hindus and Sikhs, were killed in J&K since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 till July 2022. Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated on August 5, 2019, and the state was divided into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.