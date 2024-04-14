Amit Shah told Ladakh leaders won’t grant Sixth Schedule, says Wangchuk

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 13

Ladakh’s social activist Sonam Wangchuk said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had told Ladakh leaders that “even if the Prime Minister asks me, I won’t grant Sixth Schedule or statehood to Ladakh.”

In a video titled “KYA HUA TERA WAADA”, Wangchuk said the Home Minister conveyed this message to Ladakh leader in a meeting with them on March 4 in New Delhi.

Wangchuk said the Prime Minister might be interested in granting the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh to fulfil the promises made by the BJP to the region’s people, but it seems the Union Home Minister obstructed this effort.

Wangchuk said Shah stated in Assam that not a single inch in Ladakh has been lost to China. However, he said, this seems contradictory as Ladakhi shepherds are not allowed to move to the grazing lands close to the China border.

The Ministry of Home Affairs sub-committee on February 19 held a meeting in New Delhi with the Ladakh leaders. The meeting was described as successful by the Ladakh leaders. However, the last meeting on March 4 with Amit Shah didn’t yield any result. After the meeting Wangchuk decided to go on fast. On March 26, Wangchuk ended his 21-day fast and announced that the people of Ladakh would continue to protest.

