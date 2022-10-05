Amit Shah visits family of slain Special Police Officer in J-K's Uri

Uri (J-K), October 5
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday visited the family of policeman Mudasir Sheikh who was killed in an encounter in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this year, officials said.
Shah along with JK Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and MoS PMO Jitendra Singh went to Sheikh’s residence in Uri, 100 km from Srinagar, the officials said.
Shah met Sheikh’s family and interacted with them.
The officials said the Union Home Minister took the mountainous terrain to reach the slain special officer’s residence.
“He had the route changed and went all the way through the tough route to meet the martyred family,” the officials added.
Later, the Union Home Minister visited Sheikh’s graveyard and prayed for the departed soul, the officials said.
Sheikh, working as a Special Police Officer (SPO) in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, laid down his life while fighting three foreign terrorists of the Jaish-e-Muhammad group in an encounter at Najibhat Crossing in Kreeri.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Contaminated’ Indian medicines linked to deaths of 66 children in Gambia: WHO
Health Ministry launches probe into four alleged substandard...
No talks with Pakistan; Modi govt won't tolerate terrorism, Amit Shah says in J-K's Baramulla
Addressing a rally, Shah asks whether terrorism has ever ben...
Donald Blome second US official to visit Pakistan-occupied Kashmir since April
MEA had reacted sharply to Ilham Omar’s visit to PoK
Himachal plays key role in defence; with AIIMS in Bilaspur, state will play important role in health sector too: PM Modi
Development in Himachal possible as people voted BJP to powe...
Pilot killed as army helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang
The Ministry of Defence spokesperson from Tezpur says the mi...