Amit Shah welcomes Supreme Court verdict upholding abrogation of Article 370

PTI

New Delhi, December 11

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict to uphold the government's decision to abrogate Article 370, saying the ruling has proved that the August 5, 2019 decision was "completely constitutional".

In a series of posts on X soon after the Supreme Court verdict, Shah, the architect of the entire move to abrogate Article 370, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a visionary decision five years ago that brought peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I welcome the Honorable Supreme Court of India's verdict upholding the decision to abolish Article 370. On August 5, 2019, PM Narendra Modi took a visionary decision to abrogate Article 370. Since then peace and normalcy have returned to J&K,” he said.

The home minister said growth and development had brought new meaning to human life in the Valley, which was once torn by violence.

He said prosperity in the tourism and agriculture sectors had raised the income levels of the residents of both Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

“Today, the Supreme Court's verdict has proved that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was completely constitutional,” he wrote on X with the hashtag #NayaJammuKashmir.

Shah said after the abrogation of Article 370, the rights of the poor and deprived had been restored, and separatism and ston-pelting are now things of the past.

The entire region now echoes with melodious music and cultural tourism and the bonds of unity have strengthened, and Jammu and Kashmir's integrity with ‘Bharat' stands reinforced.

