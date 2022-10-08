 Amit Shah’s J-K visit triggers poll buzz, Union ministers to make frequent visits to oversee implementation of welfare schemes : The Tribune India

Centre has made a push for implementation of welfare schemes and policies, including reservation for SCs, STs and other weaker sections in the UT, following abrogation of Article 370

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public rally, at the Showkat Ali Stadium in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. PTI

Ravi S Singh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi,October 8

In line with the Centre’s outreach to the Scheduled Castes and other weaker sections in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar and the portfolio’s ministers of state will make frequent visits to the UT to take stock of the implementation of the welfare schemes.

Sources say this arrangement has been worked out in the wake of three-day visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the UT, this week.

The Centre has made a push for implementation of welfare schemes and policies, including reservation for SCs, STs and other weaker sections in the UT, following abrogation of Article 370.

The buzz on Assembly polls in J-K, following formalisation of electoral rolls besides the de-limitation exercise, has gained momentum after Shah’s visit.

The Centre has been trying to improve the administrative system and civic amenities in the UT, besides ensuring social justice and equity to marginalised groups who were allegedly kept out of its policies due to their non-implementation during pre-abrogation of Article 370.  

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, during his visit to UT on Friday, said that development and peace in J-K is the top priority of the Narendra Modi-led government.

He said the gates of development have opened for J-K which is evident from the fact that all the centrally sponsored schemes and programmes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, MUDRA, PM Ujjwala Yojana, Scholarship Schemes for Students, Welfare Schemes for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes are now implemented.

He further said that in a testimony to hundred percent implementation of many central schemes  in J-K, the UT is witness Union government providing social stability at all fronts, including relating to housing, livelihood etc. to the people.

He added that the implementation of the social welfare schemes has picked up pace in J-K which is evident from the fact that under the PM Jan Dhan Yojana, between 2014 and 2022 (September), 26 lakh accounts have been opened. 

Under PM Ujjwala Yojana between 2016 and 22 (September), 12.43 lakh gas connections have been allotted to the beneficiaries.

Giving a list of other welfare schemes under implementation, he said under PM Awas Yojana (Urban) between 2015 and 22 (September), 15,000 houses have been constructed in J-K; under PM Awas Yojana (Rural); 90,000 houses have been constructed; under PM Jan Arogya Yojana, 5.04 lakh have been benefited in J-K and under Ujala Yojana, 85 lakh LED bulbs have been issued in J-K. 

Between 2019 and 22 (September), 1,720 de-addiction centers have been either funded or established under financial assistance for the establishment of de-addiction centers, out of which 12 have been either funded or established in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said this is evident now with the visit of lakhs of tourists this year and the beginning of investment processes in thousands of crore in different sectors in Jammu and Kashmir for the welfare of the people.

He further said the government wants to create more employment opportunities for the youth of J-K by attracting private sector investment.

“Many private sector investors have come to Jammu and Kashmir and will invest thousands of crores of rupees for the welfare of the Union Territory,” Athawale said.

 

