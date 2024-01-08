Amit Shah’s JK visit deferred due to bad weather and forecast: MHA

New Delhi, January 8
Union Home Minister and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled visit to Jammu and Kashmir on January 9, has been deferred due to bad weather and forecast, the Home Ministry sources said.
During Shah’s proposed visit, he was scheduled to attend the Vikasit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra in Jammu and inaugurate projects worth Rs 1,379 Cr including the E-buses in Jammu city and lay foundation stone of projects worth Rs 2,348 Cr.
The minister was also to undertake a review of security and development of Jammu and Kashmir.
His travel to Dera Ki Gali in Poonch sector to meet the families of the civilians killed recently in this area, was also planned.
“In view of the prevailing inclement weather, the HM’s programme is deferred,” sources said.
