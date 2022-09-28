Amit Shah's J&K visit rescheduled to Oct 4: Ravinder Raina

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 27

BJP’s J&K chief Ravinder Raina on Tuesday informed that the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled had been postponed to October 4. He was scheduled to reach Jammu on September 30 and address two rallies, one in Rajouri and another in Baramulla on October 1 and 2, respectively.

During a meeting in Surankote of Poonch district, Raina said, “As Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to go to Japan, Amit Shah is supposed to stay in Delhi. I received a call from Shah’s office today that the rally on October 1 in Rajouri has been postponed. It will be held on October 4.”

Though Raina did not mention about the schedule of Baramulla rally, a few media reports stated that it could be held on October 5.

Raina said Shah might not be able to leave the national capital till the Prime Minister is back.