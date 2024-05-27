Amitabh Kant praises Kashmiri artisans, calls for startup movement in Valley

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 26

On his visit to Kashmir, India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant lauded local artisans, saying that they “transform the ordinary into the extraordinary.” During his visit, Kant met with the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, and suggested hosting a major meet of top startups to amplify the startup movement in Kashmir, which he described as the “Valley of Hope” for all startups.

Skilled artistes Watching Kashmiri artisans at work is a lesson in patience, precision, and passion. Through hours of relentless focus, they transform the ordinary into the extraordinary. Their intricate embroidery, delicate wood carvings, artistic paper mache, and beautiful stitch-work are testaments to generations of skill and dedication. Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa

Kant also looks at Kashmir as a prime destination for meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE) tourism and destination weddings. He told reporters that promoting Kashmir for MICE tourism and destination weddings could significantly boost the region’s appeal.

During his visit, Kant met with Chief Secretary of J&K, Atal Dulloo, engaging in positive and constructive discussions on a wide range of developmental issues related to the integrated development of tourism, handicrafts, handlooms, skills, and employment. He also interacted with Vikramjit Singh, Secretary of Industries, Jammu and Kashmir, and travelled with him to key handicrafts and handloom sites to meet artisans, weavers, and master craftsmen.

“Watching Kashmiri artisans at work is a lesson in patience, precision, and passion,” Kant wrote on X. “Through hours of relentless focus, they transform the ordinary into the extraordinary. Their intricate embroidery, delicate wood carvings, artistic paper mache, and beautiful stitch-work are testaments to generations of skill and dedication.”

Kant also toured a craft centre in old city Srinagar, where he had the opportunity to interact directly with the artisans. “He observed the entire process of Pashmina production, from the delicate spinning of the yarn to the meticulous weaving and intricate Sozni embroidery. His keen interest in understanding the detailed workmanship behind these textiles was evident as he spent considerable time speaking with the artisans, learning about their struggles and the challenges they face in preserving their craft in a rapidly changing world,” according to Mujtaba Qadri, the owner of the craft centre.

Qadri said Kant’s visit has highlighted the need for increased support and recognition for Kashmiri artisans. “By understanding their challenges and acknowledging their exceptional skills, there is hope that more structured efforts will be made to preserve and promote the rich heritage of Kashmiri handicrafts,” Qadri added.

Kant took a Gondola ride in Gulmarg, describing it as a “fascinating experience.” “From stone throwing, hartals and violence to peace, progress, and prosperity. Radical transformation on ground in Jammu and Kashmir, especially Kashmir valley, post abrogation of Article 370. During my two days visit, I spoke to a large number of common people. The unprecedented high voter turnout in the parliamentary elections indicates that the people’s faith in democracy has been restored,” Kant wrote on X.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#G20 #Jammu #Kashmir #Manoj Sinha #Srinagar