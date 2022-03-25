Ammonium nitrate used in Udhampur blast: Officials

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, March 24

Even after two weeks, the police and intelligence agencies are struggling to trace the perpetrators behind the Udhampur IED blast near the court complex. At the same time, on the basis of forensic examination, officials have come to the conclusion that ammonium nitrate was used in the blast, say highly placed sources in an intelligence agency.

The blast was probably triggered with the help of a timer. One person died while over 15 people were left injured in the blast that occurred on March 9. Intelligence sources also informed that CCTV footage of the area had been scanned by officials of the State Investigation Agency (SIA) and the police but so far no suspect had been zeroed in on.

“Use of ammonium nitrate suggests it was the work of a terror organisation with limited resources as most of the known outfits have ultras trained in using RDX. The home-made IED used in Udhampur is the work of a terrorist organisation with a little previous record due to which no one involved in the incident has so far come on the radar. However, no possibility has so far been ruled out,” said an official.

Ammonium nitrate is used in fertilisers as well as explosive material for mining.

Investigators also suspect that the blast may be handiwork of ultras operating in Jammu and trying to show their presence. The record of new recruitment in The Resistance Front, said to be affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Toiba, and the United Liberation Front is also being scanned.