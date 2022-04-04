Amshipura encounter: GCM proceedings begin against Capt

PTI

Srinagar, April 3

The Army has initiated general court martial proceedings against a Captain, Bhoopendra Singh, for the killing of three men in a “staged” encounter in Amshipura in south Kashmir in July 2020, officials said here on Sunday.

The three men hailing from Rajouri district of Jammu region — Imtiyaz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammed Ibrar — were killed in a remote hilly village in Shopian on July 18, 2020. Security personnel had labelled them as terrorists. As doubts were raised, the Army constituted a Court of Inquiry which found prima facie evidence that the troops had “exceeded” powers vested under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.

The Army had also called Mohammed Yusuf, father of Abrar Ahmed, from Rajouri for deposing in the court martial proceedings. He said he expected justice. —