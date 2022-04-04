Amshipura encounter: GCM proceedings begin against Capt

Srinagar, April 3
The Army has initiated general court martial proceedings against a Captain, Bhoopendra Singh, for the killing of three men in a “staged” encounter in Amshipura in south Kashmir in July 2020, officials said here on Sunday.
The three men hailing from Rajouri district of Jammu region — Imtiyaz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammed Ibrar — were killed in a remote hilly village in Shopian on July 18, 2020. Security personnel had labelled them as terrorists. As doubts were raised, the Army constituted a Court of Inquiry which found prima facie evidence that the troops had “exceeded” powers vested under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.
The Army had also called Mohammed Yusuf, father of Abrar Ahmed, from Rajouri for deposing in the court martial proceedings. He said he expected justice. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to continue hearing as Imran Khan fights to stay on as Prime Minister
The court has ordered all parties not to take any 'unconstit...
Sri Lanka Cabinet resigns with immediate effect, protesters defy curfew
The country faces its worst economic crisis of all time
In Ukraine, body with hands tied, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered on Kyiv’s street
410 civilians bodied were found in Kyiv-area towns that were...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 8.40 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre