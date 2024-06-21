Amusement park work inspected

Jammu, June 20
Chief Executive Councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh, Tashi Gyalson, accompanied by Leh Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve, conducted a site visit to Amusement Park, Choglamsar, to review the progress of the ongoing project. He said the amusement park would be made operational soon.
