Amusement park work inspected

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 20

Chief Executive Councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh, Tashi Gyalson, accompanied by Leh Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve, conducted a site visit to Amusement Park, Choglamsar, to review the progress of the ongoing project. He said the amusement park would be made operational soon.

