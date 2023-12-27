Anand Marriage Act implementation made possible with abrogation of Article 370: L-G

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 26

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha participated in a function marking ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ at Bhagwati Nagar Gurudwara in Jammu on Tuesday. He also unveiled a statue of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, disciple of Guru Gobind Singh, and attended a ‘Shabad Kirtan’ programme. December 26 is observed as ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ honouring the sacrifices of “Sahibzadas”, the sons of Guru Gobind Singh.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha being felicitated during a programme on ‘Veer Bal Diwas’.

Addressing the devotees on the occasion, the Lt Governor said, “Anand Marriage Act has been extended in Jammu and Kashmir. Some people ask what has changed in J&K. If Article 370 had remained in UT, the Anand Marriage Act would not have become a reality. The administration is restoring the shrine of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur in Reasi. The devotees and tourists from across the country will now be able to visit the spiritual place.”

On the occasion, L-G Sinha also paid his respects to the Sahibzadas, the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

Earlier in a post on X, he described them as the “epitome of courage, bravery and sacrifice,” highlighting their unwavering dedication to their faith and values.

“On the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas, my humble tributes to the Sahibzadas, the epitome of courage, bravery, and sacrifice. The unwavering strength of Mata Gujri ji & Guru Gobind Singh ji Maharaj inspire all of us to uphold the unity and integrity of the nation,” he said.

“Our great Gurus ensured society is free from all discrimination, fear and insecurity. The martyrdom day of Sahibzadas is an occasion to remember the contribution of our revered Sikh Gurus to nation and we must strive relentlessly towards achieving the ideals espoused by them,” the L-G observed.

The Sikh Gurus worked with the common commitment to protect the integrity and sovereignty of India and promoted social justice, social harmony and empowerment of all sections of society, he said.

Meanwhile, taking about the recent terrorist attacks, Lt Governor Sinha said just 20-25 terrorists cannot scare people in the Union Territory.

He said attempts are being made to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir. “Terrorists cannot scare the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Society needs to stand together against such people. The nation resolves to bring peace and development to Jammu and Kashmir....Now it’s time to stand together against these anarchists. Just 20-25 terrorists cannot scare the people of J-K,” he said.

He further said that terrorism and the whole ecosystem supporting it need to be eliminated.

The statement by the L-G came after the terrorist attack on two Army vehicles in Poonch on December 21, which killed four soldiers.

