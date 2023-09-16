Anantnag operation enters day 4; drones and helicopters pressed into service

PTI

Srinagar, September 16

The operation to flush out militants from the dense forest area in Anantnag district entered its fourth day as drones and helicopters were pressed into service to track and neutralise the ultras who killed three security forces officers, officials said on Saturday.

Security forces deployed drones and helicopters to hold surveillance on the hilly terrain and figure out the locations of the militants in the forests at Gadole in Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district, officials said.

As the assault was resumed on Saturday morning – the fourth day of the gunfight – the security forces fired several mortar shells towards the forest, they said.

Drone footage showed a militant running for cover after a cave-like hideout was hit by shells fired by security forces on Friday.

Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar on Friday night said the operation was launched on the basis of specific input and claimed "two to three trapped terrorists will be neutralised".

