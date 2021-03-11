Anantnag, Pulwama DCs get PM's Award for Excellence

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 21

Anantnag Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla and Pulwama DC Baseer Choudhary have received the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred the prestigious award on civil servants selected through an extensive process. The award was conferred during the 15th Civil Services Day celebrations at Vigyan Bhawan here on Thursday.

Singla received the award for implementation of digital payment system and good governance under PM-SVANidhi Scheme. The scheme under which the award has been given, facilitates working capital loans up to Rs 20,000 to street vendors.

Baseer was given the award for record achievement under his initiative aimed at inclusive development through priority sector lending as DC of Kargil over a period of two years. The district witnessed a turnaround through the involvement of public sector banks and effective public outreach.

The award carries a citation, a trophy and Rs 10 lakh in cash. — & PTI