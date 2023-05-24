Anantnag’s Waseem Ahmad Bhat bags 7th rank in civil services, Poonch’s Parsanjeet Kour 11th

PTI

Srinagar, May 23

Anantnag's Waseem Ahmad Bhat and Poonch's Parsanjeet Kour secured seventh and eleventh rank in the prestigious UPSC civil services examination, the results of which were declared on Tuesday. Eight candidates from J&K have made it to the list of those selected.

On coveted list Waseem Ahmad Bhat ranked seventh. He had stood 225th in his previous attempt.

Parsanjeet Kour, with eleventh rank, had cleared the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative service exam in 2021.

Waseem Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Dooru area of Anantnag in South Kashmir, had secured 225th rank last year. “Previously, his rank was 225 but it is seventh this time. I am delighted. It is an inspiring and happy news for Anantnag as well as Kashmir. We are all very thankful to God,” Mohammad Yusuf Bhat, father of Waseem Ahmad Bhat, said. He said the family always wanted him to become an IAS officer. He said his son worked very hard for the exam and excelled even though the family’s financial condition was not sound.

In Poonch, as the news of Parsanjeet Kour's success spread, the town burst into jubilation. “We knew she would qualify, but to score such a good rank is amazing,” her uncle Prathipal Singh said.

Daughter of pharmacist Nirmal Singh and Darshan Kour, she expressed desire to serve the people of J&K with a particular focus on the healthcare and the education sectors. “I will choose to become an IAS officer and work for the betterment of the J&K people,” she said.

Political parties, including the National Conference (NC) and the Apni Party, congratulated Bhat as well as Kour.

Nittin, who bagged the 32nd rank, too showcased his exceptional abilities and dedication. The success story continued with Naved Ahsan Bhat, who secured a commendable rank of 82. His hard work and determination have paid off, proving that with perseverance, dreams can be turned into reality. Manan Bhat stood 231st while Manil Bejotra got the 314 rank. Irfan Choudhary got the rank of 476 while Nivranshu Hans' rank was 811. /ANI